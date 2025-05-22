Upcoming Local Shows for 5/23 - 5/29
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, May 23
- Science Man LP Release Show with Razorface, Big Dog, and One Way Terror at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Shore Centre Benefit Concert ft. Deer Fang at The Hub in Kitchener, ON // 8 PM
- Comfort Object with Faith to Fear, Shark Arms, and Mainstreet Detour at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Letter to Elise at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, May 24
- DRONE DAY 2025 ft. Nick LaMendola, Urge Surfer, Honey Henry, Hundreds of Seabirds, Sallyanndra, and if_dots at The Buffalo Public Library in Buffalo, NY // 12 - 6 PM
- Dead Orchids with The Sneers and Spud at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- PANIC with All Day Future and Lower Expectations at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- FOREVERS with Roger Bryan and the Orphans at Skylark Lounge in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, May 25
- Tune Into Wellness: A Mental Health Concert ft. halfstride, Pretty Good State University, and Blaised and Confused at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, May 28
- Grace Lougen & Friends ft. Alex McArthur, Grace Stumberg, Megan Brown, and Sue Kincaid at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
Thursday, May 29
- Thursday Night Live: SMAC! at the AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- Keep Flying w/ Gatto Black, We Were Blank, and Star Theory at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Rado with Merangutang and Roy G Biv at Nietzche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM