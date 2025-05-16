Upcoming Local Shows for 5/16 - 5/22
Friday, May 16
- My Son the Hurricane with High Teens and Altered by Mom at Phoenix Concert Hall in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
- Ten Cent Howl with Johnny Hart & the Mess at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Anthony Gomes with Michael Delano at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Kasador at Rainbow Bistro in Ottawa, ON // 8 PM
- Twin Affairs at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Velvet Beach with Moe Killed My Cool, Deer Fang, and Bears in Hamilton, ON // 8 PM
- Stress Dolls with Black Wolf & The Thief at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, May 17
- Buffalo Porchfest 2025 in the Elmwood Village in Buffalo, NY // 1-6 PM
- Velvet Bethany with Romcom Victims at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- p.noid, Jason Shapiro, T.T.T.T. and Prairie Pavement at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Alison Pipitone with Grace Stumberg at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Lucid Smog Disorder with Black Budget and No Sunshine Collective at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- David Jonathan and the Inner City Bedlam at Skylark Lounge in Rochester, NY // 9 PM
- Reign of Z, the Almas, and Goodbye Metro at Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, May 18
- Hamza Rehman Album Release Show ft. Jessie Vickery and JOJA at Handlebar in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Tuesday, May 20
- The Damone Jackson Outcome at Central Park Grill in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Wednesday, May 21
- Tuesday Nite at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Desmond Jones with Diyené at Nietzche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, May 22
- Thursday Night Live: Sallyanndra at the AKG Museum in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- Personal Style with Passed Out, Chimes of Bayonets, and Sun Urchins at Nietzche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- James Blonde with The Indiana Drones and Bobby Sproat at Meteor in Windsor, ON // 8 PM