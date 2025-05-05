© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Meta's AI chatbot wants to be your friend

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence companies have pitched their chatbots as digital assistants. Now, some of them are angling to be your friends.

Meta’s AI chatbot got an update last week designed to give users a more social experience, but chatbots have a long way to go before they can address the nation’s loneliness crisis.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

Here & Now Newsroom