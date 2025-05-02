Upcoming Local Shows

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, May 2

F.A.R. @ Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 5 PM

Lung ft. Goodbye Metro, TAKA, and Stress Dolls (duo) @ Milkies on Elmwood in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

The Rainlamps, Desmond Stoll, and RomCom Victims @ Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Alex Southey with Hi Park and Small Orbit @ Ooey Gooey’s in Hamilton, ON // 8 PM

Saturday, May 3

Pena, Ian McCuen, Ooan Kyung, Brian Buggy, and Vien Kohl @ Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

Wild Once @ Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Sunday Reign @ Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM

Monday, May 5

Essenger with Silver Proof and Aasalone @ Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Tuesday, May 6

Gringo Star ft. The Demos @ Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, May 7

M.A.G.S. with Covey and akloh. @ Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Thursday, May 8