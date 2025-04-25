Upcoming Local Shows for 4/25 - 5/1

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, April 25

Evan Antsey Trio @ Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Karma Queen and The Spit Sisters @ Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Uncle Ben’s Remedy w/ The Tradesmen @ The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

BEÜ @ Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM

Altered by Mom @ Red Papaya Thai & Grill in Guelph, ON // 12:30 AM

Saturday, April 26

Tom Stahl & the Dangerfields @ Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

The Thick ft. Sam Casey & The Middle Children, The Empties, and The Lemon Pistols @ Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

The Young Scones w/ Louisiana Child, Loud Almighty, and Hot Apollo @ Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON // 9 PM

Sunday, April 27

John Bacon Jazz @ Duende in Buffalo, NY // 4 PM

Tuesday, April 29

Grace Stumberg and Grace Lougen @ Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM