The Scoreboard - April 21st

MEDINA BASEBALL IS PRIMED FOR A BANNER SEASON, AS SEEN ON FNL

The Medina baseball team put on a clinic against a stout Depew team on Friday Night Lights, as the Mustangs won 9-0.

From the start, Medina dominated from the mound, with starting pitcher senior Brody Fry striking out nine of the sixteen batters he faced. Fry allowed just one Wildcat hit, and one walk all game in the shared shutout. In relief, highly recruited sophomore Preston Woodworth struck out six of the seven batters he faced in the final two innings for Medina, securing the 9-0 win.

Offensively, PJ Cauley and I were equally impressed by the Mustang’s approach offensively against veteran pitchers from Depew. Every player that stepped up to the plate for Medina, at some point throughout the night, battled through an at bat, fouled away a few pitches to earn a hit or walk. The Mustang small ball never let up, and that team-first mentality will surely prove to take the red, white, and blue deep into the postseason, as they did a year ago. Medina moves to 4-0 on the season.

Friday Night Lights returns to girl’s flag football this week, with the Depew Wildcats hosting Holland, on Friday at 7PM, here on BTPM NPR, and BTPM Create, Spectrum Channel 1275.

SHARKEY RETURNS TO UB WBB AS NEXT HEAD COACH

The University at Buffalo Women’s Basketball Team has announced the hiring of their next Head Coach, as former Bull Kristen Sharkey is coming back to Amherst, NY.

Sharkey played forward for UB from 2010-2015, named to the All-MAC teams twice during her 1,248 point career. During her time on the court, Sharkey and the Bulls went from a 16-16 record her freshman year to posting back-to-back winning seasons and ending in a WNIT appearance in 2015.

Sharkey quickly moved into a coaching position at UB, joining Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s staff in 2015-16, and won three MAC titles with the Bulls in a seven-year span. In 2022, Sharkey followed FLJ to Syracuse, being promoted to Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

Sharkey has hired two assistant coaches since the announcement of her return on Friday afternoon. Allison Spaschak, former team videographer at Syracuse, and Damon Jones, former player development and video coach with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, will join Sharkey as assistants for the 2025-26 season.

SABRES LOCKER ROOM CLEANOUT 2025

The Buffalo Sabres held their locker room cleanout press conferences this past weekend, with players and staff meeting with the media as part of their end-of-season duties.

Overall, and I’ll keep this brief, this messaging was the same as last year. The buzz word “accountability” was mentioned time and time again by GM Kevyn Adams, who spoke on Saturday evening. With most of the roster already locked up contractually for next season, and the confirmation that Head Coach Lindy Ruff will return, the organization is banking on internal growth and development to push them into the playoffs next season.

For now, the focus is on re-signing Buffalo’s pending free agents JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn, and then turning their attention to the NHL Draft in late June.

BANDITS SEASON FINALE RECAP; TO HOST SAN DIEGO IN FIRST ROUND

The Buffalo Bandits’ regular season came to an end on Saturday night with a 14-11 loss on the road to the Georgia Swarm. The essentially meaningless game for Buffalo was exactly what Geogria needed to punch their ticket to the postseason.

With a 13-5 record on the season, the Bandits are the number one seed in the NLL Playoffs, set to host the 8th-seeded San Diego Seals in the single elimination quarterfinal game on Friday night. The Seals, 9-9, clinched a playoff berth with a thrilling 11-10 win over Albany on the last day of the regular season this past weekend.

In the regular season, Buffalo and San Diego split their back-to-back, home-and-home series in mid-February. The Seals won 14-13 in Buffalo in their first meeting this season, before the Bandits returned the favor on the west coast the next week, pulling out a 13-12 win on the road.

We’ll have a full breakdown of that NLL Quarterfinal game on Friday’s Scoreboard. Tickets for the playoff game are available here .

MAPLE LEAFS CAPITALIZE ON SENATORS’ INEXPERIENCE IN GAME ONE

The Toronto Maple Leafs thwarted the Ottawa Senators in game one of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal last night, 6-2.

The first meeting in the Battle of Ontario saw Ottawa fire nine more shots on goal throughout the game, but Toronto’s playoff experience was evident from start to finish. Six Senator penalty kills gave the high-octane offense of the Maple Leafs the opportunity to pump in three power play goals.

Game two in Toronto is set for Tuesday night at 7:30PM.