The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - April 9th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:10 AM EDT
On Wednesday's Scoreboard... UB WBB Assistant Coach and Buffalo native James Ewing joins the show; plus Florida won the Men’s Basketball National Championship; and the Sabres won last night but are now eliminated from the playoffs.

HARTMAN, GATORS WIN MEN”S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Florida Gators won the 2025 Men’s Basketball NCAA Division I Championship on Monday night, defeating Houston, 65-63. Gators Associate Head Coach Carlin Hartman, a native of Grand Island and GI High School Athletic Hall of Famer, wins his first National Championship.

SABRES, REIMER SHUTOUT HURRICANES; ARE ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFFS

The Sabres won their fifth straight game last night, shutting out the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at KeyBank Center. Buffalo skated so well throughout the course of the game and seemed to always be in the right spots defensively. When they weren’t, James Reimer was there to make a save. Reimer made 33 saves on the night in total, earning him first star honors. It’s the first five game winning streak the Sabres have gone on since January of 2023.

Despite the Sabres winning eight of their last nine games, a Montreal win over Detroit last night mathematically eliminated Buffalo from playoff contention. It officially extends Buffalo’s playoff drought to 14 seasons, the longest such stretch in NHL history.

UB WBB ASSISTANT COACH EWING INTERVIEW

Cardinal O’Hara High School graduate and Buffalo, NY native James Ewing just wrapped up his second season as UB Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach with a WNIT Championship. Included in today's audio episode is our conversation on the Championship run, his coaching career, and how his hometown city of Buffalo is helping to bring in another wave of high-level players

The Scoreboard is presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling.

Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
