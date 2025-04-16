© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - April 16th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:07 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Toronto Maple Leafs shutout the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 last night, claiming the Atlantic Division title; and the Bisons dropped game one of their six-game series in Syracuse.

MAPLE LEAFS WIN ATLANTIC DIVISION IN BUFFALO

In the penultimate game of their season, the Buffalo Sabers clashed with their neighbors to the north, as the Toronto Maple Leafs came to town. A low-scoring battle resulted in just one goal for most of the night, with Toronto eventually winning 4-0, and clinching the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto fanatics knew that they had conquered KeyBank Center, as a mighty crowd bellowed out “Oh Canada” with great pride; matched just moments later by a booming “Go Leafs Go” chant upon the opening faceoff. The visiting Maple Leafs controlled the pace of play through the first ten minutes, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and the Sabres defense managed to stave off any medium to high-danger chances against. Most dangerous off-the-rush, Toronto’s offense was stagnant at times when Buffalo’s defense had time to set up in the defensive zone, collapsing in the slot to deny any cross-crease passes.

As the halfway mark of the opening period hit, Alex Tuch’s patience nearly paid off, as he toe-dragged around one Leaf defender, but the out-stretched glove of Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz robbed Buffalo’s King Clancy Memorial Award nominee from the top right corner, and the first goal of the night.

On the following shift, the kids from Rochester went to work in the Maple Leafs offensive zone; with Noah Ostlund and Isak Rosen manning the fourth line. While a goal didn’t come of the work, it’s shifts like those which show glimpses of what could be in store for Buffalo in the not-so-distant future. In my opinion, the Sabres would be better off running out a fourth line of young, skilled forwards next season rather than worrying about having a “tough and gritty” bottom line. Clearly, the latter hasn’t worked, so if they are to run back an overwhelming majority of the same roster of players next season, why not try the young guns in a limited offensive role as a “change-of-pace” line when next season rolls around.

As the opening period went on, both defenses gave fans moments of uneasiness, with high-danger chances for both clubs offensively, but each goaltender was there to quell their fanbase’s nerves. With four minutes left in the period, Buffalo earned a power play thanks to a Nick Robertson high sticking penalty. With the man-up, the Sabres coughed the puck up to Matthew Knies, who nearly had a break-away from center ice, but a holding penalty against Jack Quinn of Buffalo ended that rush, and evened the manpower for half a minute. As the Robertson penalty expired, Toronto set up on a power play. Even while down a man, Luukkonen continued to shine with impressive sliding and flopping saves to keep the game scoreless after one.

Quinn began the second period as he ended the first, taking a penalty to avoid a Toronto breakaway. The hooking call less than three minutes into the frame set the Maple Leafs up on the man advantage, but after a few wide shots, most of the play was spent in the Toronto zone.

Luukonen’s performance last night was one that I’m sure Kevyn Adams would point to as evidence the Finnish goaltender was worth every penny of his five-year, five million dollar contract signed one year ago. I would agree, Lukkonen has shown at times to be a solid netminder, as was on display against the Leafs, but the truth of the matter is, the twenty-six year old has been far too inconsistent to bank on this level of play over fifty-plus starts next season. Halfway through the scoreless second, the Sabres starter had made eleven saves, compared to fifteen made by his counterpart.

With a little less than six minutes left in the middle period, Toronto set up in the offensive zone. Off a nifty feed from Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz ripped a wrist shot from the far circle up and over the right shoulder of Luukkonen, picking the upper 90. The Maple Leaf faithful roared as the visitors took the 1-0 lead, which would stand through the end of the second period.

More of the same to begin the final twenty minutes. Luukkonen made a stellar glove save on Williams Nylander, denying the doubled lead off a Maple Leaf breakaway. Subsequently, Nylander took a high-sticking penalty less than four minutes in, sending Buffalo to their second power play. A pair of Stolarz saves on one-timers led to a Matthew Knies shorthanded breakaway, which Alex Tuch broke up for Buffalo.

Back and forth the play went with no grade-A chances for either team for the next ten minutes. Following the final media timeout, Connor Clifton got caught pinching into the offensive zone for the Sabres, leading to a Leafs’ 2-on-1 break. Despite Auston Matthews getting robbed by Luukkonen on the first shot, Toronto recovered the rebound, Matthews found Mitch Marner all alone on the other side of the net, and the pending free agent netted the second goal of the game with less than five minutes left, doubling the Maple Leafs’ lead.

With Luukkonen pulled for an extra attacker, Buffalo set up in the offensive zone with more than two minutes left. A bevy of Sabres shots from distance were denied by Stolarz, ending up with an empty net goal for Toronto on the other end. 3-0.

Less than a minute later, Toronto would add another, as Nylander broke free behind the Sabres defense, and beat Luukkonen with a top-shelf backhand. 4-0 Maple Leafs. That score would stand. Stolarz ended the game with 36 saves, and his fourth shutout of the season.

Buffalo finishes the season on Thursday night at home against Philadelphia at 7PM.

HAIL AND RUNS POUR DOWN ON BISONS IN SYRACUSE IN SERIES OPENER

The Bisons got through six innings yesterday afternoon in Syracuse before a hail storm halted play long enough for the umpires to call the game final. Buffalo lost it 10-2.

Seven runs against in the third inning was all that the Mets needed to pull away from the visitors from Western New York. It was a rough outing for Bisons’ 23-year old pitcher Jake Bloss, who suffered those seven earned runs on five hits, despite striking out four on the day. The Georgetown grad’s record falls to 0-3 on the young season. For the Mets’ prospects, catcher Jakson Reetz was Bloss’ worst enemy all day, going three for three at the plate, accounting for four runs in the win.

Game two begins today in the salt city, with first pitch at 1:00.

OUTRO

This has been The Scoreboard, presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling for Wednesday April 16th. I’m Jack Kreuzer for Buffalo Toronto Public Media Sports.

