TAPESTRY CELEBRATES WNY COMMUNITIES

BTPM NPR’s Program Spotlights What Shapes WNY

What defines community? Buffalo Toronto Public Media has set out to find out through its new local 30-minute weekly podcast and radio program, “Tapestry,” which highlights Western New York’s hidden gems and untold stories.

Hosted by BTPM’s Vice President of Original Content Creation Lynne Bader, “Tapestry” takes audiences on a journey honoring the rich history, vibrant culture, and unique people that shape our region from Wellsville to Newfane to Jamestown and everywhere in between.

“Tapestry is about more than just place—it’s about the people, connections, and stories. Each episode is a thread in the larger story of Western New York. When woven together, these voices reveal the strength and beauty of our region’s fabric.” said BTPM’s Digital Executive Producer Christy May. “We hope listeners hear themselves—and their neighbors—in Tapestry—and feel more connected to the place we all call home.”

“Tapestry” launches Thursday, April 10, with a visit to Angelica, New York in Allegany County. Listen as “Tapestry” weaves together the voices and places that define our communities every Thursday at 11am and Saturday at 6pm on BTPM NPR.

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.