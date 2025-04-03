GIRLS ON THE GRIDIRON STEP INTO THE SPOTLIGHT

Friday Night Lights Brings Flag Football to BTPM NPR

What’s the next big thing in high school sports? It’s Girls Flag Football. Western New York has become a hotspot for high school sports and Girls Flag Football is no exception. Starting April 4, audiences will be able to catch live coverage of the girls on the gridiron thanks to Western New York Athletics and Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Friday Night Lights partnership.

In 2021, Girls Flag Football was named an emerging sport by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and in just a few years, it has become a championship sport.

BTPM will livestream the games hosted by Jack Kreuzer and PJ Cauley every Friday at 7pm on 88.7 or at btpm.org and on BTPM Create (Spectrum Channel 1275 and over the air on 17.2).

Tentative Flag Football Spring 2025 Schedule:



4/4 Pioneer at Sweet Home

4/11 Fredonia at Jamestown

4/18 TBD

4/25 Holland at Depew

5/2 Williamsville South at Clarence

5/9 Williamsville East at Orchard Park

Section VI Girls Flag Football on Buffalo Toronto Public Media is presented by Villa Maria College. Friday Night Lights is a presentation of Western New York Athletics and Buffalo Toronto Public Media Sports.

# # #

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, and BTPM PBS KIDS. BTPM PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.

