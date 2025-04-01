EMYLE WATKINS IS WBFO’S RISING STAR

The Disabilities Beat Reporter has received three new awards in 2025.

Editor & Publisher (E&P) Magazine named Disabilities Beat reporter Emyle Watkins as one of its 2025 Tomorrow’s News Trailblazers. The prestigious recognition salutes the remarkable achievements of young professionals under 35 who are shaping the future of journalism with their skill, vision, and dedication. From pioneering digital storytelling to advancing transformative initiatives, these are the rising stars redefining the industry and inspiring the power of the news media industry.

Emyle Watkins is the lead reporter for WBFO's Disabilities Desk, which focuses on covering disability rights and access issues, and hosts the station's weekly Disabilities Beat segment. Watkins gives voice to some of the most underserved community members of Southern Ontario and Western New York: people living with disabilities, chronic health, and mental health conditions. Their work has appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered, UpFirst, and Morning Edition.

“Emyle's reporting is marked by both meticulous research and a powerful commitment to amplifying marginalized voices in our community,” said BTPM’s Director of Audio Strategy S.J. Velasquez. “This is journalism that truly makes a difference. We are so proud of her accomplishments and honored to call her one of our own at Buffalo Toronto Public Media.”

Watkins also recently received the Bar Association of Erie County 2025 Media Award and was honored with the 2025 Empowered Kids Ontario Tribute Award for Advocacy. The former recognizes achievements in media which strengthen our system of justice and the freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution and the latter acknowledges those who advance issues kids with disabilities and their families encounter, driving change to improve lives.

"I hope that us being featured in this way also highlights that disabled people have a place in journalism and in the news,” said Emyle Watkins. “I think in a lot of ways, we're still facing ableism in this industry, and at the same time, we're seeing people able to rapidly dismantle it through initiatives like ours. I really hope that encourages other disabled people for our future in this industry and in the news."

Watkins will formally accept the Erie County 2025 Media Award at the Bar Association’s annual luncheon on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Statler (107 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY), featuring Honorable Henry J. Nowak, Associate Justice of the NYS Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department. On April 16, they will be honored at the Empowered Kids Ontario Spring Symposium 2025 at the Sheraton Toronto Centre.

