Classical Snack, Opus 2405

WNED Classical Live on Stage: Looking Back & Looking Ahead

WNED Classical Live on Stage concluded its first season in April. It included twelve free monthly concerts held in the new performance space at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Our second season is currently underway with more free concerts scheduled through December. So far, the reviews have been glowing. Concert-goers love the attractive space, the intimate atmosphere, and of course, the music.

The main objectives of WNED Classical Live on Stage are:

To provide our community with free, regular access to high-quality live music, especially for those who cannot afford tickets to other concerts.

To amplify the impact of these performances by making them available worldwide online for the benefit of those who cannot attend in-person.

To increase exposure for local musicians through professionally recorded and produced performances made available on YouTube.

Season 1 served hundreds of people through live performances and thousands of people through YouTube. We hope to serve even more people in Season 2. Launching WNED Classical Live on Stage has been gratifying for everyone here at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. We enjoy having you in the building, getting to know you, and of course, sharing the great music with you.

Here’s a look back at Season 1 and a look ahead to Season 2.

LOOKING BACK: SEASON 1 – 2023-24

Event 1 – April 29: Regrets & Resolutions with Alex Hughes, flute & Joe Isgar, piano

Event 2 – May 21: Excerpts from Menotti’s The Medium with Buffalo Opera Unlimited

Event 3 – June 10: The Magical Mazurka with Christopher Sierzchula, piano

Event 4 – July 27: The String Trio with Buffalo Chamber Players

Event 5 – August 27: The Liminal Space Ensemble

Event 6 – September 16: After A Dream with Joshua Lauretig, oboe & Hope Wilk, harp

Event 7 – October 28: The Gothic Piano with Richie English, piano

Event 8 – November 14: Songs Our Grandparents Taught Us with Kerrykate Able-Smith & Chuck Basil

Event 9 – December 15: Holiday Favorites with Greg Docenko, violin & Ivan Docenko, piano

Event 10 – January 27: One With The Earth with The Buffalo Girlchoir

Event 11 – Postponed

Event 12 – March 3: Solos & Duos with Isabel Ong, violin & Natasha Farny, cello

LOOKING AHEAD: SEASON 2 – 2024-25

Event 13 – April 13: Music For Ten Strings with Tom Torrisi, guitar & Angel Rhodes, violin

Event 14 – June 15: A Medieval Valentine with Suzanne Fatta, voice & Daniel Yost, luthier

Event 15 – July 7: Arias & Art Songs with Julia Ann Cordani, soprano & Roland E. Martin, piano

Event 16 – July 20: The Musical Delights Piano Quartet

Event 17 – August 10: Life Is A Cabaret with KerryKate Abel-Smith & Chuck Basil

Event 18 – September 21: Classical Crossovers with Christopher Sierzchula, piano

Event 19 – October 26: The Dark Side Of The Flute with Alex Hughes, flute & Michael McNeill, piano

Event 20 – November 12: The Friends of Harmony Barbershop Choir

Event 21 – December 7: Entering Music with Stratton Rawson & Richie English