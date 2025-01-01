Mafia on the Move: Atlanta Takeover

ITINERARY:

Day 1 – Saturday, October 11: Kick things off in true Mafia fashion as we depart Buffalo in the afternoon on a non-stop flight straight to Atlanta. Touch down in the heart of the South and get ready to rally—tonight, we’ll celebrate our arrival with a welcome dinner at a local hot spot before checking in for three nights of comfort and skyline views at the iconic Westin Peachtree Plaza.

Day 2 – Sunday, October 12: Start your day with an included hot breakfast buffet, then choose your adventure: visit the World of Coca-Cola, where the legendary recipe is kept under tight security, or explore the Georgia Aquarium—the largest in the U.S. and an unforgettable experience. Later, enjoy a narrated trolley tour of Atlanta, taking in the city’s vibrant history and southern charm. After the tour, spend a leisurely afternoon at Centennial Olympic Park—perfect for relaxing, people-watching, or exploring at your own pace. This evening, reconnect with your fellow travelers over a delicious dinner.

Day 3 – Monday, October 13: Start the morning with a hot buffet breakfast, then enjoy some free time to relax or explore before the excitement kicks off. In the afternoon, gear up for the Fans of Buffalo All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience, complete with great food, drink, fun, and fellow fans. From there, it’s a short walk to the Mercedes-Benz stadium for Monday Night Football as the Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons! Enjoy the game in style with A-Town Lounge amenities, including food and non-alcoholic beverages. Roundtrip transportation is included from the hotel to the tailgate and back to the hotel after the game. Let’s go, Buffalo!

Day 4 – Tuesday, October 14: Enjoy one last hot buffet breakfast this morning before transferring from the hotel to the airport for your flight back to Buffalo. As you head home, take a moment to relive the fun, the laughter, and the unforgettable memories made by travelling with the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Travel Club and fellow Bills fans. From cheering together to exploring Atlanta, it’s been a trip full of camaraderie, team spirit, and good times.