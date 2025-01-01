Official Giveaway Rules for BTPM The Bridge
By entering a giveaway or contest presented by BTPM The Bridge, participants agree to abide by the following rules and regulations:
- Eligibility: Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry unless otherwise specified. Employees of Buffalo Toronto Public Media The Bridge, its affiliates, sponsors, and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
- How to Enter: No purchase necessary. Entry methods and deadlines will be outlined in the specific giveaway announcement. Entries that are incomplete, ineligible, or received after the stated deadline will not be considered.
- Winner Selection: Winners will be selected at random from eligible entries. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Winners will be notified via the contact information provided by the user (typically by email or phone). If the winner cannot be contacted within 24 hours of the initial attempt, BTPM reserves the right to select an alternate winner.
- Prize: Prize details and quantity will vary by giveaway and be clearly stated. Winnings are non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be exchanged for cash. Any fees associated with the prize are the responsibility of the winner. If the prize includes hotel accommodations, the winner is solely responsible for providing a valid credit card at check-in to cover any incidentals. BTPM will not be responsible for covering or facilitating incidental charges.
- Consent and Release: By entering, participants grant BTPM the right to use their name, likeness, and entry for promotional purposes without additional compensation unless otherwise prohibited.
- Privacy: Personal information collected for the giveaway will be used solely for administering the giveaway and will not be sold or shared. See our Privacy Policy for more information.
- General Conditions: BTPM reserved the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the giveaway if fraud or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the contest. Decisions by BTPM are final.