We accept most cars, trucks, vans, fleet vehicles, trailers, boats, motorcycles, and RVs. If you have any questions about what you can donate, please send us an email or call us at 1-855-845-1960 Vehicles donated will benefit The Western New York Public Broadcasting Association, a nonprofit classified with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by applicable laws. For more information, you can check out A Donor's Guide to Vehicle Donations (pdf).We will need a signed, clear title, free of all liens. If there is a lien listed on the front of the title, please include the original lien release. If you do not have a title, please call our donation department at 1-855-845-1960 . Our title specialists can usually help obtain a duplicate title from your local motor vehicle department.Please call our title specialists at 1-855-845-1960 for more information. Our title specialists can usually help obtain a duplicate title from your local motor vehicle department.The vehicles are sold at private auction. The proceeds are used to help support Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Funds from vehicle donations help Buffalo Toronto Public Media acquire and produce quality educational and entertainment programs across our stations and support our outreach efforts in the community.Under the new tax law effective in 2005, if you itemize your tax return you may deduct the sale value of your donated vehicle or the fair market value up to $500, whichever is greater. You can find more information on charitable vehicle donation tax deductions at: http://www.irs.gov/Credits-&-Deductions ; since each donor’s tax situation is different, we recommend that you consult your tax professional.A receipt will be sent to you approximately five (5) days after your vehicle has been picked up. If you itemize your taxes, you may be able to deduct the fair market value of your vehicle up to $500, or the actual selling price, whichever is greater. If your vehicle sells for more than $500, we are required by IRS law to report your donation using your tax identification number. You will be receiving correspondence from us requesting this information if needed, within 30 days from when your donated vehicle sells.Many factors can contribute to the final selling price of any vehicle, including the make, model, and year of your car, along with any mechanical or physical damage to the vehicle that could affect its value. BTPM’s vehicle donation representatives cannot guarantee the final selling price, which is your charitable contribution to the Buffalo Toronto Public Media.Yes! We accept vehicle donations of all conditions. Your vehicle doesn’t need to run, but you will need proof of ownership.Often it takes four weeks from the moment your vehicle is picked up to the time Buffalo Toronto Public Media receives notification of your donation. Then, it can take another two to four weeks to complete your membership and send it to you. You should receive a thank you letter and an email for PBS Passport in approximately six to eight weeks from the date you donate your vehicle to Buffalo Toronto Public Media.We will arrange to have your vehicle towed away on a scheduled date agreed upon with you. Depending on your location, we will either set the pickup date and window of time on the donation call, or the auction will call you back to arrange the date with you.Please complete and submit our Vehicle Donation Form or call us at 1-855-845-1960.