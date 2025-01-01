Vehicle Donation FAQ
What type of vehicles do you accept as donations?
We accept most cars, trucks, vans, fleet vehicles, trailers, boats, motorcycles, and RVs. If you have any questions about what you can donate, please send us an email or call us at 1-855-845-1960.
Is my car donation tax deductible?
Vehicles donated will benefit The Western New York Public Broadcasting Association, a nonprofit classified with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by applicable laws. For more information, you can check out A Donor's Guide to Vehicle Donations (pdf).
What paperwork will I need for the DMV?
We will need a signed, clear title, free of all liens. If there is a lien listed on the front of the title, please include the original lien release. If you do not have a title, please call our donation department at 1-855-845-1960. Our title specialists can usually help obtain a duplicate title from your local motor vehicle department.
What if I lost the title?
Please call our title specialists at 1-855-845-1960 for more information. Our title specialists can usually help obtain a duplicate title from your local motor vehicle department.
What does Buffalo Toronto Public Media do with the vehicles?
The vehicles are sold at private auction. The proceeds are used to help support Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Funds from vehicle donations help Buffalo Toronto Public Media acquire and produce quality educational and entertainment programs across our stations and support our outreach efforts in the community.
Is my contribution still deductible under the new tax laws?
Under the new tax law effective in 2005, if you itemize your tax return you may deduct the sale value of your donated vehicle or the fair market value up to $500, whichever is greater. You can find more information on charitable vehicle donation tax deductions at: http://www.irs.gov/Credits-&-Deductions; since each donor’s tax situation is different, we recommend that you consult your tax professional.
Do I get a receipt for my donation that shows how much money my car raised for Buffalo Toronto Public Media?
A receipt will be sent to you approximately five (5) days after your vehicle has been picked up. If you itemize your taxes, you may be able to deduct the fair market value of your vehicle up to $500, or the actual selling price, whichever is greater. If your vehicle sells for more than $500, we are required by IRS law to report your donation using your tax identification number. You will be receiving correspondence from us requesting this information if needed, within 30 days from when your donated vehicle sells.
Can I value my vehicle before I donate it to Buffalo Toronto Public Media?
Many factors can contribute to the final selling price of any vehicle, including the make, model, and year of your car, along with any mechanical or physical damage to the vehicle that could affect its value. BTPM’s vehicle donation representatives cannot guarantee the final selling price, which is your charitable contribution to the Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
My car hasn't run in years. Can I still donate it?
Yes! We accept vehicle donations of all conditions. Your vehicle doesn’t need to run, but you will need proof of ownership.
I donated my car several weeks ago but have not received my complimentary membership. When should I expect to receive it?
Often it takes four weeks from the moment your vehicle is picked up to the time Buffalo Toronto Public Media receives notification of your donation. Then, it can take another two to four weeks to complete your membership and send it to you. You should receive a thank you letter and an email for PBS Passport in approximately six to eight weeks from the date you donate your vehicle to Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
How will my car be picked up?
We will arrange to have your vehicle towed away on a scheduled date agreed upon with you. Depending on your location, we will either set the pickup date and window of time on the donation call, or the auction will call you back to arrange the date with you.
How can I schedule a pickup?
Please complete and submit our Vehicle Donation Form or call us at 1-855-845-1960.
Car donation tax laws in effect as of Jan. 1st, 2005
Your vehicle donation is still tax deductible and will fall into one of these categories:
1. For low value vehicle donations, you can claim the fair market value up to $500.00 without any additional paperwork besides the receipt we will provide at the time of the pickup.
2. If you donate a car that is worth more than $500.00, your deduction will be limited to the actual sale price of your car donation. If your vehicle is sold, all proceeds will benefit Western New York Public Broadcasting Association, a 501(c)3 charity. You will be provided with a receipt stating the final sales price of your vehicle within 30 days of the sale of your donated car. We will work to get top dollar for your car donation.
