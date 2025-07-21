© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library director John Spears dies at 51

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. The organization announced today that its library director, John Spears, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Spears was 51 years old and came to Buffalo in April 2022 after managing libraries in Colorado, Missouri, Illinois and Utah.

He was honored by the New York Library Association in 2024 for innovative leadership while managing the group's 36 branches.

Interim Director Dorinda Darden will manage library operations for the time being. A public celebration of life for Spears will be held at a later date.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer.
