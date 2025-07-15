Residents to give input on mural for Geraldine Pointer and Martin Sostre

Tonight from 6-8 pm at the Merriweather Library, neighborhood residents will be provided with the opportunity to provide ideas and feedback on how a mural depicting Gerladine Pointer and Martin Sostre may be illustrated.

The two local civil rights activists were arrested by the FBI’s unlawful Counter-Intelligence Program in the 1960s, being imprisoned for what supporters say were fabricated narcotics, riot and arson charges.

James Coughlin, a volunteer for the Justice for Geraldine and Martin Campaign, says the mural would represent history that should not be forgotten.

"They were targeted by the government because of what they sold because of the content of the books. The state found it dangerous that there was folks In the neighborhood that were being educated and politicized by their efforts. It's a long rich history that should not be forgotten."

Coughlin mentioned that the funding to build this mural came through a grant, which will give their group less than a year to complete and install the mural.

"We have until June 30, 2025, to be able to spend and utilize that grant funding. We're hoping to have this installed and completed by June of next year."

The exact location of the mural is still unknown, but it will be located in the Cold Springs neighborhood.

