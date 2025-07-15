716 CommUNITY Day groups get ready for 2025 event

During NPR's Morning Edition on July 15, 2025, Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Jay Moran sat down with Martin Vidal, President of Trusted Gives and Trust Talent, as well as Courtney Mailhot, a community relations person for Tops Friendly Markets. The three discussed tomorrow's 716 Community Day. The interview can be heard by clicking the blue 'Listen' button above. The full transcript can be read below.

Jay Moran: This is Buffalo Toronto Public Media, NPR. Good morning to you. I'm Jay Moran. Right now, we're going to be talking about what's happening tomorrow. Tomorrow, if you look at your calendar and you figure it out in terms of the numerical date, it's 716, of course. So, tomorrow is 716 Community Day, the fourth annual 716 Community Day, here to talk about it from Trusted Gives and Trusted Talent, President of the company, Martin Vidal. Good morning to you, sir.

Martin Vidal: Good morning. Thanks for having us.

Moran: A pleasure to have you with us. Also from Tops, the community relations person for Tops. Courtney Mailhot. Courtney, hi.

Courtney Mailhot: Hey.

Moran: All right, so let's talk about, first and foremost, what's happening here at MLK Park tomorrow?

Vidal: Yep. So, 716 Community Day is our annual give back day for the non-profit arm of my company, Trusted Talent. The nonprofit is called Trusted Gives, and we do the 716 Community Day. As you said, it's our fourth year in a row, keeps getting bigger every year. And the reason for this event is it really started out of a tragedy. The top shooting that happened four years ago. It was really impactful for us just being in that neighborhood. Our offices are located close by, and a lot of our patients and our home care division are in that community. And so, it just felt natural to be able to partner up with tops on this. They're a huge sponsor for us, a presenting sponsor for the event, and we're really looking forward to it.

Mailhot: Yeah, absolutely.

Moran: Yeah. So, Courtney, obviously there's that connection with Tops that will forever be connected to the east side of Buffalo. What about for Tops though. What are they? What does tops bring to the table for Community Day?

Mailhot: So, for 716 Community Day, we are bringing all of the produce needs for the event down to MLK Park. So, we'll be sending a tractor trailer full of lots of good veggies and fruit, and all the participants that go down there will have the opportunity to pick some from some of the needs that they have while they're there enjoying the event.

Moran: And so, it's these are giveaways, right? Everything is free.

Vidal: Absolutely everything is free. We have so many things for the families and just people in general that are in need. You know, the fresh produce. Everyone walks away with a bag of fresh produce, fresh vegetables and fruits. Then we also have a clothing closet that we do in conjunction with We Are Buffalo Strong, where we're giving away clothing to people in need for interviews or special events and things like that. We have a bike giveaway that we're doing with the Sabers Foundation, Highmark, and Burt's bikes. We're giving away 50 bikes to kids. We have a kid’s zone for fun and just kind of getting together and bringing the community together for a day of fun and enjoyment. It's going to be a great day.

Moran: What do we see there? What are some of the responses, maybe, that we see from people when they when they show up at MLK Park?

Vidal: I mean, it's amazing. I personally work the produce tent every year, so we know we won't see you. You're just going to be busy. It's amazing. I mean, just to see these people coming in and they're literally crying because they're walking away with a bag of produce and, you know, maybe have never had access to that or very rarely do. And so, to be able to see them and talk about they're talking about the recipes and the things that they're going to make when they get home. It's just it's unbelievable.

Moran: I also understand that Dion Dawkins foundation, Dion's Dreamers is also a co-sponsor of this event. Is that right?

Vidal: Yep. So, the last few years, these last three years, he's been a part of it. You know, we're not sure if he's going to be at the event this year. But, you know, Dion is very involved in the Buffalo community. He's a huge part of this event in terms of supporting it from from a monetary perspective, but also just being in the community. And, and the word of mouth around the event has been amazing.

Moran: You know, it's kind of I know you want to keep this somewhat light and upbeat. Of course, it's a special day tomorrow. But at the same time, like you said, Martin, this is brought together by, uh, you know, one of the greatest tragedies in the history of this city. What are you seeing? Are you seeing things in that neighborhood? Perhaps. Or maybe is there an attitude of spirit that you're getting a sense of?

Mailhot: Absolutely. I mean, I think 716 day is greater than just the east side of Buffalo. It's community wide; we're a city of good neighbors. So, I think it's something about bringing that community together, not, you know, this this happens to be an event that's on the East side and hopefully benefits a lot of people that live and work and play and whatever there. And we try to be, you know, neighbors, helping neighbors every day and what we do. But I think this really does bring everybody together from around the community to help and support.

Moran: And Martin, if you could just mention the particulars for tomorrow times and such.

Vidal: Yep. So, it’s MLK park near the fountain, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. We'll have an area where you will go in and check in and be greeted by some of our volunteers. We have over 100, 150 volunteers for the event, and they'll let you know where, where your options are and what's available to you. It's going to be a great day.

Moran: Martin Vidal and Courtney Melanie Martin from trusted talent and trusted Gibbs. Courtney from tops, thanks very much for being with us on BPM.

Vidal: Great. Thank you.

Mailhot: Thank you.