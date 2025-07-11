Inside the 5/14 Memorial Foundation’s future with its new executive director

The 5/14 Memorial Foundation named a new executive director this month, Chad Houston, after a national search.

Houston, along with foundation chair Rev. Mark Blue joined BTPM NPR's Jay Moran on "Morning Edition," talking about the new leadership and what's ahead for creating a living memorial to the 10 lives taken at the Jefferson Ave. Tops Market in 2022.

Below is a transcript of that interview:

Jay Moran: This is Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR, 8:29 thanks for joining us today on Morning Edition. We're welcoming into our studios live this morning with us from the 5/14 Memorial Foundation we have the chair, Reverend Mark Blue. Thanks for being with us this morning.

Rev. Mark Blue: Thank you for having us.

Moran: And also the recently named Executive Director Chad Houston. Morning, Chad.

Chad Houston: Good morning.

Moran: Thanks very much for coming in and sharing with us. This is something, of course, that has been long awaited, right? The idea that this memorial will be in place and we're making more steps toward it, Chair Reverend Blue talk, just talk a little bit of how it came about that you selected Chad Houston to be the executive director?

Blue: Well, we did a national search. We had over 50 candidates from across the country who applied for this position. And when we looked at all of the credentials, and we looked at all of the requirements that we were looking for, Chad was one of the finalists, and then we made a decision with Mr. Houston to be our our executive director. So it was a national search. Again, over 50 candidates applied. We narrowed down, and we interviewed eight. And then from that interviewing process, Chad was the one who fit the bill for what we needed.

Moran: Chad, you live in the neighborhood where the massacre occurred on May 14, 2022. What can you tell us about the neighborhood since that time? What have you seen?

Houston: Well, yes, I am a resident of the Hamlin Park neighborhood. I live only minutes from the Tops on Jefferson. I shop at that store with my family, my children, and I was on the scene after the incident happened. So I was very close to what was happening in the days, weeks, months afterwards, into the years afterwards, and the first thing I saw was, you know, was grief, trauma, shock, disbelief, unimaginable sense of loss. And shortly after, saw a real spirit of unity and togetherness. The community was forced to lean on each other. So that's what I continue to see in the in the community, and that's what we want to continue to push out with this project.

Moran: Now, Reverend Blue, we talked long after the tragedy, and we saw this incredible, intense outpouring toward that that neighborhood, that energy that was there. Is that still there right now?

Blue: Yes, it is. People are anticipating something happening. I appreciate Tops, what they've done in the memorial that they've set up, but this is going to be different from that. It's going to be a living memorial. There will be different programs that will be happening with this memorial as well. And we understand that racism and hatred is taught, that's learned behavior, and our hope is that we can put in a vehicle where people can unlearn that. We don't want this to happen again, and that's why it's going to be a living memorial where school children and seniors can come and have a little bit of respite, but also have an opportunity where they can grieve in a peaceful and manner in which will be conducive to eliminating and eradicating hate and racism.

Houston: That's right, and I feel like the concept of a living memorial is so important because it's more than just a stagnant statue of remembrance, but more of a call to action and a real resource for our community that's going to last for generations to come. So this is something that is going to impact our community for years and years down the line.

Moran: We've got an executive director now, we've got a location. We've got a rendering right? We're going to be at Jefferson and Best [streets]. We had a beautiful look at what's going on. But now the timetable, Chad. You most certainly, and we only have a minute to talk to you about it. But what is next, now? What is on your agenda?

Houston: Well, first on the agenda is to really get the community involved. Continue to get the community involved. We're going to need help with this. It's going to take everyone. So I want to put out there we have a legacy pledge that we have on our website, 514memorial.com, we're asking folks to go on and take the pledge, and it's just a personal commitment to support this mission.

Moran: And Reverend Blue?

Blue: No doubt it's going to be a success, and no doubt we have the excellent and perfect executive director, and we are a team. We're working and we'll be working right with him, and it's going to work out well.

Moran: Reverend Mark Blue, Chad Houston, from the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, thanks for being with us this morning on Buffalo Toronto Public Media.