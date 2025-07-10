© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

History museum event featuring cartoonist Adam Zyglis postponed following criticism, death threats

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:03 PM EDT
Adam Zyglis has been with the Buffalo News as their cartoonist since 2004. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2015 for editorial cartooning. Zyglis' work also appears nationwide through a syndication deal with Cagle Cartoons Inc.
Nick Lippa
/
BTPM NPR
An event at the Buffalo History Museum featuring Buffalo News cartoonist Adam Zyglis scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

An event at the Buffalo History Museum featuring Buffalo News cartoonist Adam Zyglis scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

The Buffalo Newspaper Guild and the museum said they had “serious” concerns for public safety, even involving Buffalo police.

The guild said the Pulitzer Prize-winning Zyglis and his family have been receiving death threats following a recent cartoon published that depicts a man with a Make America Great Again hat being swept away in Texas flood waters, with a sign saying “HELP.”

The July 8, 2025 editorial cartoon by Pulitzer-prize winner Adam Zyglis for the Buffalo News and in national syndication has drawn criticism locally and nationally. Now, a planned appearance from Zyglis at the Buffalo History Museum has been postponed due to threats the paper's union says Zyglis and his family have received.
Adam Zyglis
/
The Buffalo News/Cagle Cartoons Inc.
The July 8, 2025 editorial cartoon by Pulitzer-prize winner Adam Zyglis for the Buffalo News and in national syndication regarding floods in Kerr County, Texas. Now, a planned appearance from Zyglis at the Buffalo History Museum has been postponed due to threats the paper's union says Zyglis and his family have received.

The cartoon has drawn both local and national criticism. The Erie County Legislature Republican Caucus was critical of both the cartoon and the fact that the museum receives taxpayer funds. The now postponed happy hour event was to close out a longstanding exhibit on Zyglis' work for the Buffalo News and in national syndication.

"His [Zyglis] cartoon was disgraceful, and it is shameful it was published," the joint statement said. "It shines a spotlight on just how inappropriate it was for a publicly funded museum to put his works on display for so many years while he was an active journalist, not a historical figure."

While the event was planned before the Texas flood cartoon was published, Erie County Republicans called the cartoon deeply offensive.

“People are hurting and struggling to make sense of it all. Adam Zyglis should’ve known better than to post such a cartoon that almost seems to celebrate this catastrophe,” the statement also said.

The guild called plans for confrontations against Zyglis an effort to “distort" the mission of a free press.

"We wholly condemn the individuals who have chosen to twist a positive, public event into an attempt to terrorize and silence Zyglis," the guild statement said. "Zyglis is an opinion cartoonist who puts his name to every cartoon he draws. While his work is separate and independent from the work of newsroom reporters and editors at The Buffalo News, the Buffalo Newspaper Guild will not stand for physical threats of harm against him and his family."

Devastating floods began in the early morning hours of July 4 along the Guadalupe River near Hunt, Texas. So far, authorities have confirmed at least 121 people are dead. Crews are still searching for around 170 people across six counties, as of Thursday evening.

Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
