A Closer Look: Dash's Market union divide

In our weekly segment, A Closer Look, we feature a story from a BTPM NPR reporter. This week, Assistant Managing Editor Ryan Zunner sits down with reporter Alex Simone to discuss a developing situation regarding Dash's Market employees and a split among how their union wants to push for new benefits.

The original story can be found here.

Ryan Zunner: Hey, Alex, thanks for joining us today here on “A Closer Look on BTPM NPR.

Alex Simone: Thanks for having me, Ryan.

Zunner: Of course. Some workers at the local Dash’s Market have been extremely vocal about what they want to see from their employer. Let's listen to a recent comment from one of those workers, Hannah Humphrey, about what mentality they're bringing to the table.

Hannah Humphrey [Soundbite]: It's a really common tactic to paint a union as being against the company, but the reality is that the company provides us jobs, and the union is an opportunity for us to have a say in the job that we have. We couldn't be Dash’s Workers United if there were no Dash’s.

Zunner: What are some of the issues that they're raising here that they want the company to maybe correct?

Simone: Well, Hannah especially has expressed concerns with certain things. For instance, they've talked about a feeling of being watched and surveillance by the employers or the managerial staff. Specifically, Hannah has alleged that she was actually suspended for a period of time for discussing union business on the clock, and so that's something I haven't heard from Dash’s corporate and ownership about, but we haven't gotten any answers from this, so nothing to confirm on their side.

Zunner: Some of the employees at Dash’s are not as vocal or as passionate about some of the issues that some of the union members are bringing up. Here are some words from Hudson Heron, who views the union efforts in sort of a less favorable light.

Hudson Heron [Soundbite]: I just feel like it's not right. I feel like everyone should have equal pay. I mean, if you want more pay, work more hours, I guess, obviously, not everyone can just work more hours out of nowhere. But I feel like if it fits your schedule, I feel like that's what you should be doing instead.

Zunner: So clearly, a disconnect among the workers who are doing informational pickets and other union efforts in front of certain Dash’s locations. What are the thoughts going on there?

Simone: I think you must sort through what they're saying and get to the core of what they both want, because they both have specific causes that they are afraid of losing, especially because we didn't hear from the owners or corporate. Pro union workers desire improved benefit insurance, better working conditions and pay. Some people have said that even after working for a few years there, they allege that they've never received a pay raise in that entire time, or they're still working very close to minimum wage.

Zunner: And those who are opposed?

Simone: Those who are opposed express concerns. One person said that he's worked with Dash’s for 11 years, but he's afraid that this could end up being a way that their money gets taken away, right? Just another thing where the money gets taken away before they ever get to see it, and they're never going to get to see the benefits. That's what one person said. Or, like Hudson said, he's afraid that it'll remove people from receiving pay raises based on their merits. It's not going to be based on the job you do. It's instead going to be based on how long you've been there; that's his concern.

Zunner: And some union members have filed unfair labor charges through the National Labor Review Board, and those allegations include intimidation, withholding benefits and using a possible promotion as a bribe. Now, we have not heard from Dash’s corporate management over there, but certainly something they're going to have to address, at least with the NLRB. Alex, thank you so much for joining us here on A Closer Look.

Simone: Thanks for having me, Ryan.

Zunner: For BTPM, I'm Ryan Zunner.