Dash's Market leaves employees split over benefits debate

Community-first grocery store or employer reliant on scare tactics? That’s the question Dash’s Market employees are dealing with as some try to secure better benefits.

But Hannah Humphrey doesn’t see the issue as having to choose coworkers over Dash’s.

“It's a really common tactic to paint, you know, a union as being against the company," she said. "The reality is that this company provides us jobs, and the union is an opportunity for us to have a say in the job that we have … We couldn’t be Dash’s Workers United if there was no Dash’s.”

Among the concerns voiced by employees is being barred by managerial staff from talking about union activity. Management went as far as suspending Humphrey for discussing union details with coworkers, she said.

Union-aligned employees also stress the need for better insurance and conditions, as well as more consistent pay increases.

Hudson Heron is concerned that the union could lead to some getting pay increases based on the amount of time they’ve been employed instead of by merit.

“I just feel like it's not right. I feel like everyone should have equal pay," he said. "If you want more pay, work more hours, I guess, obviously, not everyone can just work more hours out of nowhere. But I feel like, if it fits your schedule, I feel like that's what should be done instead.”

Several employees say they’ve had only one raise and still make around minimum wage despite working part-time for multiple years, or others make around $17/hour for full-time.

Adam Colin has been with Dash’s for 11 years doesn’t see the value a union would provide.

“I came from a grocery store that was a union store, and in my experience, they took my money and they never … I didn't get a proper return on it," he said. "You know, I realize that was a different union than this one, but I imagine that they're going to do the same.”

But Humphrey believes actions by management, like possible surveillance and taking lists of which workers participate in union events, are scare tactics and are harmful to their cause.

"I think, at the very least, they could offer some fair process and not continue these bullying and intimidation tactics that they've been engaging in," she said.

Charges are being filed with the National Labor Relations Board for several of the alleged violations, like surveillance, threatening employees with loss of benefits, and "accosting a union organizer."

A meeting between employees and Dash's corporate members was scheduled for Wednesday, but the company reportedly canceled that meeting.

Dash’s ownership and corporate were not available for comment.