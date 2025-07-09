NYLCV highlights repeal of '100 foot law' in list of 'legislative wins'

With state lawmakers concluding their 2025 legislative session last month, the New York League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group, highlighted what they believed to be the legislative “wins” of the year.

The league’s policy director Patrick McClellan says one was the repeal of the “100-foot law;” which required utility companies to supply natural gas to any customer within 100 feet of an existing line, with the cost falling on ratepayers.

"So repealing the 100 foot rule, although it does not go as far as we need to in planning for the gas transition, it is a really important first step. When your in a hole, the first rule for getting out is to stop digging."

McClellan and the organization is also celebrating a new ban on P-FAS and other man-made chemicals in menstrual products.

"There is a direct entry point to the bloodstream where these chemicals can linger, because they are forever chemicals, and you know, eventually, as they accumulate in your body over time leading to hormonal disruption, cancer, and other nasty health consequences."

McClellan was disappointed in the fact of the senate passing more bills than the assembly this session, which he says has been a continuing trend of the previous sessions.

The League of Conservation voters will be releasing the rest of their legislative scorecard later this year, highlighting more "legislative wins".