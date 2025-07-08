Unions and Kaleida Health reach tentative agreement

A strike will be avoided at Kaleida Health after the region's largest healthcare provider agreed to a tentative labor deal. Union officials say terms of the deal were reached early this morning, just two hours before a strike authorization vote would have taken place.

The three-year agreement covers nearly 8,000 workers who are represented by the Communications Workers of America and 1199 SEIU. The deal, which still needs approval from union membership, follows lengthy negotiations that included five contract extensions.

This is a developing story. BTPM NPR will have more throughout the day.