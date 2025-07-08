© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Unions and Kaleida Health reach tentative agreement

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 8, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
FILE- 1199SEIU and CWA Hospital Workers during contract negotiations with Kaleida Health.
Holly Kirkpatrick
FILE- 1199SEIU and CWA Hospital Workers during contract negotiations with Kaleida Health.

A strike will be avoided at Kaleida Health after the region's largest healthcare provider agreed to a tentative labor deal. Union officials say terms of the deal were reached early this morning, just two hours before a strike authorization vote would have taken place.

The three-year agreement covers nearly 8,000 workers who are represented by the Communications Workers of America and 1199 SEIU. The deal, which still needs approval from union membership, follows lengthy negotiations that included five contract extensions.

This is a developing story. BTPM NPR will have more throughout the day.
BTPM Staff
