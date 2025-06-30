Residents oppose prospective Taco Bell location

A new drive thru Taco Bell set to be built at 2415 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda may no longer be coming to the area, after residents raised concerns during a town board meeting.

Residents at last week’s town board meeting had apprehension to a proposed drive thru Taco Bell at 2415 Sheridan Drive, right on the edge of a residential zone. Geraldine Patty cited the vacant lot’s small size and an alleged rat problem as reasons to not have the restaurant built.

“The lot is too small, for what they want to do. Are bedrooms are right there, at the rear of the lot. There going to be open to one, two, in the morning, that’s ridiculous. The other thing is we have a bad rat problem. We have 3 restaurants on that block, now were going to have a fourth.”

Fellow neighbor Paul Trembley shared similar sentiments.

"My daughters bedroom is right at the back of the house, she starts Pre-K this September, she can’t sleep. Summer nights you want to have the window cracked, we don’t want to hear a drive thru to 1 in the morning."

Ken Shaw who represents KBP Brands, a corporate franchisee of Taco Bell, said they’re committed to being good neighbors.

"It’s emotional we get it, we understand it. We’re a phone call away, we’re a knock away, we’re a visit away of being good a community neighbor. We don’t want be a problem either."

The town board unanimously approved a “special use permit” for the drive thru restaurant, but with reduced hours, requiring the restaurant to close at 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

The decision greatly angered Shaw, telling Patty that she won’t have to worry anymore because “we aren’t building it,” before storming out of the board room. Despite Shaw’s statement, Tonawanda town Councilwoman and planning board member Jill O’Malley is remaining optimistic.

"I'm hoping that the developer, is willing to give it a shot for a year and see, you know, if it is a financially viable project, I think it would be. It would be a nice addition to our Sheridan drive corridor, but I definitely understand if they're willing to walk, like the supervisor said, we aren't compelling them to create the business. It's their decision. Those are the restrictions."

BTPM did reach out to KBP Brands to get official confirmation on the status of the project, they have not yet responded.

