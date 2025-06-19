Extreme heat forecasted for WNY as schools adjust schedules

The official start to summer is June 20, and Western New York is already anticipated to receive some extremely hot and humid weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting heat indexes well into the 90s from Sunday into the middle of next week.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein said it’s important to stay cool, and know the signs of heat-related illness.

“Someone with heat exhaustion might feel dizzy, weak, irritable, muscle cramps and nausea like they could vomit," said Burstein. "And symptoms may be managed by getting a person to a cool area, applying a cool washcloth to skin and encouraging small sips of cool water and heat exhaustion is more likely to occur in older adults, people with high blood pressure, people working outdoors are in a hot environment and people with disabilities.”

Some local school districts, such as Buffalo, Williamsville and Amherst are adjusting dismissal times next week due to the anticipated excessive heat. Burstein said if someone around you is experiencing heat stroke, an elevated risk, help them immediately and call 911, because it is an emergency.

“Heat stroke symptoms may include confusion or slurred speech, loss of consciousness, hot dry skin or extreme sweating or seizures. If heatstroke is suspected, this is a medical emergency, and you should call 911," said Burstein. "Immediately and move the person to a cool area. Use cold water and ice to cool the person quickly, because heat stroke can cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.”

And if you are spending significant time outside, Burstein reminds folks to utilize sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat.