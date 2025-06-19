Councilmember proposes advisory council for youth programming at Juneteenth, other Buffalo festivals

Buffalo's Juneteenth Parade on Saturday brought thousands to Genesee Street, but city leaders and residents did report some fights from teenagers. Masten District Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart is introducing a few proposals to increase safety at next year's festivities, and other large community gatherings.

"Fighting is a response. It is not something that young people just wake up and do every day," said Everhart. "They're responding. They're reacting to something. We want to know what they're reacting to, and we want to help them."

Everhart said it's not about banning children from Juneteenth, but more about caring for their safety and nurturing a more structured learning and recreational environment for them. What's called the Juneteenth NextGen Legacy Lab is aiming to accomplish that.

Kelly Diane Galloway of Project Mona's House said that's an important point to highlight.

"We do Juneteenth like no other city in the entire nation does. And so what we plan to do through this legacy lab is get our children excited about the heritage and the history that that resides right in their city," said Galloway. "This was the last stop on the Underground Railroad. People knew that if they wanted to have freedom, they could come to Western New York, this area, this city, this region, to obtain that."

Those 17 or under who are unaccompanied by a parent or guardian would go to a special "teen zone," where focused programs and activities for them would be housed. The city would create an advisory board to structure it, with input from various community groups who are already doing anti-violence and support work for youth.

"That board will develop programming specific to our young people who will be included on that board, organizations, community members, block club leaders, business leaders, but most importantly, our young people will be on this advisory board," said Everhart. "To tell us, what can we add to Juneteenth to make them feel seen and heard and empowered."

While the catalyst for these proposals is for Juneteenth, Everhart said it would apply to all community events taking place in Buffalo. She stressed how vitally important it is for youth to get programming centered for them, not just for safety, but to carry on the city's long and storied history with Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth is a sacred day. It is a sacred holiday in our community. And our young people need to know what it is," she said. "They need to know what it is about, and they need to be in this park celebrating it."

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union forces announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas. While it only became a federal holiday in 2021, Buffalo has held a Juneteenth parade and festival for the last 50 years.

In addition to the advisory board and teen zone, the proposal would also ban face coverings unless for medical or religious reasons.

Everhart's resolution still needs to be voted on and passed by the Buffalo Common Council.