Following the mistrial in Isaiah Reed’s weapons case in Niagara County, Judge Caroline Wojtaszek has now set a new date of November 17 for a retrial.

Reed’s previous attorney, Louis Mussari, was accused by Wojtaszek of witness tampering, leading to Mussari being relieved of his duties, and a mistrial being granted.

Reed is now being represented by Claudette Caldwell, from the Niagara County Public Defender Conflicts Office.