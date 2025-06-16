© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Buffalo gives greenlight for Jefferson Avenue streetscape project

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:21 PM EDT
Jefferson Avenue from Main Street to Swan Street will be getting a $32.5 million facelift beginning this summer.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
Jefferson Avenue from Main Street to Swan Street will be getting a $32.5 million facelift beginning this summer.

In an effort to bolster private sector interest in a key East Side corridor, the City of Buffalo will be investing $32.5 million to upgrade the Jefferson Avenue streetscape. Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon says the intent of the two-phase project is to give Jefferson Avenue’s business district both a physical and psychological lift.

“We are here today talking about transformation on Jefferson Avenue. We're here to announce a 32-and-a-half million dollar investment that will restore, uplift and reimagine this corridor for years to come,” Scanlon said.

Work includes rebuilt streets, new street lighting, ADA-compliant curbs and new plantings. Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Poe says the Jefferson Avenue streetscape is the latest in a series of East Side-centric developments that have either been announced or are underway.

“This avenue, this street, tells a story of people who have poured their heart and hope into the East Side of Buffalo. This 32-and-a-half million-dollar streetscape project is not just about improving infrastructure, it's about restoring value and visibility to a corridor that has long been the cultural and economic spine of our community,” Halton-Pope said.

The entire Jefferson Avenue streetscape project should be completed by 2027.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink