City of Buffalo gives greenlight for Jefferson Avenue streetscape project

In an effort to bolster private sector interest in a key East Side corridor, the City of Buffalo will be investing $32.5 million to upgrade the Jefferson Avenue streetscape. Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon says the intent of the two-phase project is to give Jefferson Avenue’s business district both a physical and psychological lift.

“We are here today talking about transformation on Jefferson Avenue. We're here to announce a 32-and-a-half million dollar investment that will restore, uplift and reimagine this corridor for years to come,” Scanlon said.

Work includes rebuilt streets, new street lighting, ADA-compliant curbs and new plantings. Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Poe says the Jefferson Avenue streetscape is the latest in a series of East Side-centric developments that have either been announced or are underway.

“This avenue, this street, tells a story of people who have poured their heart and hope into the East Side of Buffalo. This 32-and-a-half million-dollar streetscape project is not just about improving infrastructure, it's about restoring value and visibility to a corridor that has long been the cultural and economic spine of our community,” Halton-Pope said.

The entire Jefferson Avenue streetscape project should be completed by 2027.