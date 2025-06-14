© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local legislators react to Minnesota State Rep. Hortman assassination

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 14, 2025 at 8:08 PM EDT
FILE - State Rep. Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, smiles during the nomination process before she was elected speaker of the Minnesota House as the 2019 Legislature convened, in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 8, 2019.
Jim Mone
/
AP
FILE - State Rep. Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, smiles during the nomination process before she was elected speaker of the Minnesota House as the 2019 Legislature convened, in St. Paul, Minn., Jan. 8, 2019.

Just a few days after last fall’s presidential election, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was invited to the White House for a gathering of Democratic Party elected but state-wise local leaders.

Among those who attended was Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman.

During a brief meeting, Hortman and Poloncarz had a conversation about common legislative issues between New York and Minnesota and their concerns about the then-re-elected Donald Trump.

That conversation, however brief, brought back memories to Poloncarz after learning of the June 14 apparent murder of Hortman and her husband, Mark, along with the shootings of Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. The Hortmans died in what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz claims was “a politically motivated assassination.”

The murders shook Poloncarz, the county executive admitted in an interview with Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Jim Fink.

“This shouldn't happen in a democratic republic. This is what happens in banana republics," Poloncarz said. "This is what happens in fascist autocratic states where the political opponents are assassinated."

Poloncarz said he is still processing what happened.

“The woman that I met last year, Melissa Hortman, seemed like a good, decent person. She was fighting for a community in her state, Minnesota,” Poloncarz said.

It also begs the question for someone like Poloncarz who prides himself on being accessible and traveling without a security detail about whether that may change.

Poloncarz said he has used security, for short periods of time, in the past.

“I've had to get security in the past due to death threats,” Poloncarz said. “You never just assume that it won't happen, but I've had issues with people coming to my house, banging at my door, and you never know what is going to happen.”

Poloncarz is not alone in his feelings in the wake of the Hortmans’ shooting deaths.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, who is running for Buffalo mayor, said as an elected official, there is always a concern, he told Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Jim Fink.

“It’s as scary as you can be to be an elected official,” Ryan said. “In America, that means you get elected by the people, and if the people don't want you, they vote you out. But there's never a thought that you're going to be subjected to political violence just because you're an elected official.”

For now, Ryan will not use any security details. He, like Poloncarz, also prides himself on his accessibility.

“I'm not going to change, I'm not going to change my ways. The people of Buffalo want elected officials, they can reach out to be in touch, and I have a profound trust in the people of the city of Buffalo,” Ryan said.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink