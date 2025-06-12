Local organizations advocate for Packaging Reduction Act

Five different environmental justice and green purchasing organizations spoke to the need for the state assembly to pass the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act.

Anne Rabe from “Don’t Waste NY” claims chemical and plastic engineering companies are spreading misinformation about the bill.

"This bill will basically require that packaging be reduced in the state by 30% over the next 12 years and phase out 17 toxic chemicals in packaging, high hazard toxic chemicals. It's a very important green purchasing bill, but the chemical and plastic companies are spreading misinformation falsely claiming that this bill will increase prices for consumers."

Renae Kimball President for the Niagara Falls NAACP said we should heed the warnings from the Love Canal disaster.

"Love Canal is a poster child for what happens to a marginalized, minority, disabled and working class members of a community when they suffer from a major environmental injustice catastrophe, the disadvantages encountered by these individuals are further exacerbated when exposed to environmental toxins."

The bill which passed the senate 33-25 last month, is currently in committee in the Assembly. Opponents say it puts an extra cost burden on small businesses. It is unclear when the bill will be taken up for a vote.