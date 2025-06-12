Bieler's cut ribbon on renovated Medical Rehabilitation Unit

Kenmore Mercy Hospital held a ribbon cutting on their newly renovated Medical Rehabilitation Unit. Hospital President Walter Ludwig said the unit has come a long way

“We’ve come a long way baby here as well.”

“It all started when we combined two very good MRU programs into one now remarkable program, and we did it during the COVID pandemic in May of 2020, so we're now Catholic Health's only medical rehab unit.”

1 of 3 — Image (43).jpg 2 of 3 — Image (41).jpg 3 of 3 — Image (42).jpg

The Expansion to the unit is thanks in large part to the Scott Bieler Family Foundation. Bieler, who is the President and CEO of West Herr automotive, wanted to show his gratitude to the hospital that helped him during one of the most difficult times of his life.

“When you leave there, you’re so grateful. I want as many other people to experience what I was able to experience, to see the difference from where I was when those two started with me and where I was when I left.”

Bieler in January of 2019 slipped on rug at his home and during his fall injured his neck, completely immobilizing. When his wife Kathy Bieler came into the house and found him lying on the ground she had him taken to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo where he would remain for seven weeks.

The new additions to the medical rehabilitation unit include 30 new beds, flooring, cabinet, and updated technology.

