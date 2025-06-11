© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Niagara Falls icon could be online by 2027

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT
Hotel Niagara (Right) will begin $51 million worth of work this summer.
Michael Loss
BTPM NPR
Coming later this summer, renovation work on the iconic Hotel Niagara building will begin. The Niagara County IDA directors approved a six-month extension on a previously backed set of tax breaks and incentives on the $51 million hotel project.

IDA Director Andrea Klyzcek said reviving the 12-story Rainbow Boulevard landmark is critical to Niagara Falls.

“Its location is obviously key in the downtown core, but also the history and how iconic the property is,” Klyzcek said. “It's going to offer another higher-end option to visitors, and it's part of our history, so we're all locally, really looking forward to seeing that particular hotel be redeveloped.”

Developer Ed Riley plans to anchor the Hotel Niagara with 160 guest rooms plus two special events centers, a full-scale restaurant and a rooftop lounge. Built in 1924, the building has been vacant since 2007.

“We all recognize the level of importance of this property, so I'm very optimistic that it's going to move forward,” Klyzcek said.

Hotel Niagara expects to welcome its first guests in 2027.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
