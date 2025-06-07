6 local High School teams advance to State Championships

FLAG FOOTBALL

Pioneer Panthers Flag Football / X @PioneerFlag The 2025 Pioneer Panthers flag football team is the first Section VI team in history to advance to the NYSPHSAA Championship game.

Class C: The Pioneer Panthers advanced to the New York State Championship, with a 7-0 win over Plainedge (Section VIII) on Saturday. The Panthers face Owego Free Academy (Section IV) on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. with the State Title on the line.

SOFTBALL

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR The Lancaster Legends pose for a team photo after claiming the 2025 Class AAA Far West Regional.

Class AAA: Lancaster rolled past Section III's Rome Free Academy, 20-2, to win the Regional and punch their ticket to the State Semifinal. The Legends will face Corning-Painted Post (Section IV) in Binghamton on Friday June 13, at 2:30 p.m.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR The Orchard Park softball team races onto the field in celebration of their 2025 Far West Regional victory.

Class AA: Orchard Park took down Webster Thomas, 11-4, in the Far West Regional Championship. The Quakers head to the NYS Semifinal, awaiting the winner of Whitesboro (Section III) and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Section 2) on June 13 in Binghamton at 4:00 p.m.

Jack Kreuzer / BTPM NPR Teammates and coaches of the Williamsville South softball team embrace in celebration of their 2025 Class A Far West Regional Championship.

Class A: The Williamsville South Billies defeated Sutherland, 4-3, to claim the Far West Regional. Will South advances to the New York State Semifinal to face the winner of Albertus Magnus (Section I) and Ichabod Crane (Section 2) on June 13 in Binghamton, at 11:30 a.m.

Alex Kolstee / X @AKSportsWNY // WNYAthletics.com The Forestville softball team poses for a team photo after claiming the 2025 Class D Far West Regional title.

Class D: Forestville took down Fillmore, 5-2, to win the Far West Regional. The Hornets head to the State Semifinal to face Hamilton (Section III) in Binghamton on June 13.

BASEBALL

Matt Spielman / X @mspieldman3 // The Post-Journal Members of the Gowanda baseball team take a team photo after winning the 2025 Class C Far West Regional Championship.

Class C: Gowanda is headed to the State Semifinal, after defeating Kendall 8-1 to win the Far West Regional Title. The Panthers will face Deposit-Hancock (Section IV) on Friday June 13 at 7:00 p.m. in Binghamton.