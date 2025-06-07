6 local High School teams advance to State Championships
Four softball teams, and one baseball team from Section VI are headed to the New York State Semifinal, while one flag football team prepares for the State Championship game.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Class C: The Pioneer Panthers advanced to the New York State Championship, with a 7-0 win over Plainedge (Section VIII) on Saturday. The Panthers face Owego Free Academy (Section IV) on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. with the State Title on the line.
SOFTBALL
Class AAA: Lancaster rolled past Section III's Rome Free Academy, 20-2, to win the Regional and punch their ticket to the State Semifinal. The Legends will face Corning-Painted Post (Section IV) in Binghamton on Friday June 13, at 2:30 p.m.
Class AA: Orchard Park took down Webster Thomas, 11-4, in the Far West Regional Championship. The Quakers head to the NYS Semifinal, awaiting the winner of Whitesboro (Section III) and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Section 2) on June 13 in Binghamton at 4:00 p.m.
Class A: The Williamsville South Billies defeated Sutherland, 4-3, to claim the Far West Regional. Will South advances to the New York State Semifinal to face the winner of Albertus Magnus (Section I) and Ichabod Crane (Section 2) on June 13 in Binghamton, at 11:30 a.m.
Class D: Forestville took down Fillmore, 5-2, to win the Far West Regional. The Hornets head to the State Semifinal to face Hamilton (Section III) in Binghamton on June 13.
BASEBALL
Class C: Gowanda is headed to the State Semifinal, after defeating Kendall 8-1 to win the Far West Regional Title. The Panthers will face Deposit-Hancock (Section IV) on Friday June 13 at 7:00 p.m. in Binghamton.