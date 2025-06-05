© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

City of Buffalo finalizing negotiations for new animal shelter

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
Buffalo Animal Shelter

Sources have confirmed to BTPM NPR that a vacant 67,000-square-foot building at 1294 Niagara Street will be home to Buffalo’s new animal shelter. City officials are wrapping up negotiations with Ellicott Development Company to buy or sign a long-term lease for at least half of the building.

The new facility will replace the aging current shelter on Oak Street, which has been a talking point in this year’s mayoral election. If talks are completed, the new shelter will open by 2026.

Ellicott Development and its affiliated companies and top-level officers, including President and CEO William Paladino, have been financial supporters of Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s Democratic Party primary campaign.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
