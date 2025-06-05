City of Buffalo finalizing negotiations for new animal shelter

Sources have confirmed to BTPM NPR that a vacant 67,000-square-foot building at 1294 Niagara Street will be home to Buffalo’s new animal shelter. City officials are wrapping up negotiations with Ellicott Development Company to buy or sign a long-term lease for at least half of the building.

The new facility will replace the aging current shelter on Oak Street, which has been a talking point in this year’s mayoral election. If talks are completed, the new shelter will open by 2026.

Ellicott Development and its affiliated companies and top-level officers, including President and CEO William Paladino, have been financial supporters of Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s Democratic Party primary campaign.