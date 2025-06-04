Judge grants Catholic Diocese of Buffalo 90 day court adjournment

A federal judge has granted the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo a 90-day adjournment as they continue to work on mediation of an agreed $150 million settlement with survivors of sexual abuse.

They originally scheduled a hearing today to request a motion to dismiss over 20 claims the diocese claimed did not directly involve them, but instead opted for the lengthy adjournment.

Both the diocese and creditors are expected back in court on September 4, where they are expected to have a completed framework of a $150 million settlement.