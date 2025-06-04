© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Judge grants Catholic Diocese of Buffalo 90 day court adjournment

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published June 4, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
Bishop Michael Fisher, outside of the Robert H Jackson courthouse
Bishop Michael Fisher, outside of the Robert H Jackson courthouse

A federal judge has granted the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo a 90-day adjournment as they continue to work on mediation of an agreed $150 million settlement with survivors of sexual abuse.

They originally scheduled a hearing today to request a motion to dismiss over 20 claims the diocese claimed did not directly involve them, but instead opted for the lengthy adjournment.

Both the diocese and creditors are expected back in court on September 4, where they are expected to have a completed framework of a $150 million settlement.
Jamal Harris Jr.
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the BTPM news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
