© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Central Terminal on track with new development plans

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jim Fink
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
The mail & baggage terminal and postal office building on Buffalo Central will be anchored by more than 100 apartments.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
The mail & baggage terminal and postal office building on Buffalo Central will be anchored by more than 100 apartments.

If all goes according to plan, the Buffalo Central Terminal’s main concourse could be open for public events by mid-2027 and the first phase of an $80 million residential-anchored project for a pair of adjoining buildings could follow shortly thereafter.

Those are among the updates Central Terminal Restoration Corporation’s Monica Pellegrino-Faux announced.

For now, crews from Buffalo Construction Consultants are working on the first phase of a $33 million project whose focus is restoring portions of the weather-worn, iconic East Side landmark. That includes repairs to intricate brick work around the building and roofing.

“We can't underestimate how much this place is loved and how that love has saved this place for the time we have today,” Pellegrino-Faux said.

The Buffalo Central Terminal is undergoing a $330 million renovation project.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
The Buffalo Central Terminal is undergoing a $330 million renovation project.

Pellegrino-Faux said she expects the main building to be sufficiently repaired that its main concourse could begin hosting special events by mid-2027.

Around the same time, a development team led by Ben Upshaw’s CB Emmanuel Realty will begin the first steps in an $80 million project that will bring at least 100 apartments to the vacant Mail & Baggage and Postal Office buildings that neighbor the main 18-story central tower.

The building’s history and architecture were big draws, Upshaw said.

Developer Ben Upshaw talks about his $80 million residential anchored project at the Buffalo Central Terminal.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
Developer Ben Upshaw talks about his $80 million residential anchored project at the Buffalo Central Terminal.

“Our approach has always been that when you have a project of this scale, you have to have different uses,” Upshaw said. “It can't all be residential, it can't all be commercial, but we have enough market research in hand that we believe that this can be a good mix of residential, commercial, meaning retail and potentially light industrial.”

Upshaw estimates it may take six to eight years to finish that project.

In the meantime, the flurry of development activity in and around the Central Terminal is paying off as other investors begin to look at the Broadway-Fillmore area. Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon said it’s a psychological lift for nearby residents.

“For years, people have talked about the eyesore that has been the Central Terminal here in this neighborhood. Now you’re going to have a Central Terminal that serves as a catalyst for this community,” Scanlon said.

The intent is to have the entire Central Terminal campus renovated and fully developed within the next decade.

“It’s a huge turnaround, a 180 from people talking about the eyesore it’s been to what it will be in the next couple of years,” Scanlon said.

Work continues at the Central Terminal.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink