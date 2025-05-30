© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Sabres hire Jarmo Kekalainen as Senior Advisor

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jack Kreuzer
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
The Buffalo Sabres practice at KeyBank Rink at LECOM HarborCenter
Jack Kreuzer
/
BTPM NPR

The Buffalo Sabres announced Friday that Jarmo Kekalainen has been hired as the team's senior advisor.

Kekalainen, 58, was the General Manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets from February 2013 to February 2024. During his tenue, the Blue Jackets made headlines in 2019 when they swept the President's Trophy winning Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

After a 16-26-10 start to the 2023-24 season, the Blue Jackets relieved Kekalainen of his duties as GM.

As per a press release from the team, Kekalainen will report to General Manager Kevyn Adams and will be involved in all areas of the hockey department.
Local BTPM SportsLocal StoriesWBFO News
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
