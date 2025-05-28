Taste of Buffalo is set to turn up the heat with special appearance from YouTube's 'Hot Ones'

"Hot Ones" parent company First We Feast has 14.7 million subscribers on YouTube. The celebrity interview show features famous guests answering questions while eating a gauntlet of spicy chicken wings. The show has announced a pop-up presence at this year's Taste of Buffalo.

The collaboration will also feature an appearance from Hot One's fan favorite, Camera Guy Bill (Bill Drexler), who is a native of Buffalo, N.Y. Drexler will be present at the groups branded pop-up tent and will serve fans the group's iconic '"Last Dab", which averages over 2 million-plus Scoville Heat Units. For reference, the Carolina Reaper averages around 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units.

Brendan Orr / BTPM NPR Bill Drexler, known on the internet as "Camera Guy Bill from Hot Ones", is coming to the Taste of Buffalo.

Drexler said in a statement that the marriage of the Hot Ones brand and the City of Buffalo is a perfect mix.

“I’m thrilled to bring the Hot Ones heat to my hometown of Buffalo,” said Drexler. “The people of Buffalo know spice, and the restaurants we’ve partnered with are cooking up some amazing dishes with authentic Hot Ones flavors. Let’s go, Buffalo!”

The Taste of Buffalo runs from July 12 to 13. Drexler will be present at the Hot One's pop-up tent from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. both days.