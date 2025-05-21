© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

South Buffalo church to be turned into apartments

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 21, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
The former St. John the Evangelist Church in South Buffalo is being eyed as a residential redevelopment.
Andre Carrotflower
/
Wikimedia Commons
The former St. John the Evangelist Church in South Buffalo is being eyed as a residential redevelopment.

Vacant for more than 15 years, the former St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church is poised to find new life as a South Buffalo apartment complex.

Grand Island-based Chris Shores LLC is proposing to turn the church, located at 2317 Seneca Street, into a 24-unit, market-rate apartment complex. Chris Shores LLC is working with city of Buffalo officials on the proposed $4 million project.

The church, built in 1930, was closed by the Diocese of Buffalo in 2009. The property neighbors Cazenovia Park. Pending various city approvals, construction is slated to start later this year.
