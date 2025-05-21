HoliMont plans their own ski resort upgrades

For the second time in the past month, a major Ellicottville destination has plans for a series of mostly functional upgrades. HoliMont, the members-only ski club, is proposing slightly more than $1 million in renovations and upgrades to its 64-year-old Ellicottville resort.

HoliMont’s project follows one announced in late April by the owners of Holiday Valley Ski Resort, who have started a $5 million upgrade project. Much like that one, HoliMont’s workload is mostly behind-the-scenes, including upgrading electrical and snowmaking equipment, buying additional SnowCats and even purchasing new tables and chairs for its main lodge.

HoliMont is working with the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on a series of tax breaks that would help finance the project. HoliMont said in its IDA application the work should be completed later this year.