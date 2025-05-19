Carner Group plans second boutique hotel in East Aurora

One of East Aurora’s oldest and most iconic properties has a new future. The East Aurora-based Carner Development Group has purchased the historic Twin Elms estate on East Main Street for $2 million.

Built in 1876 and rebuilt after a fire in 1916, the mansion will be converted into a 10-room boutique hotel and event space. Marketing manager Carly Welling says the project aligns with their goal of giving life back to older properties.

“The intricate hand-carved woodwork, the beautiful, curved staircase. The historical aspects of that building and that location really fit into what we try to do here at Carner Development Group,” Welling said.

This marks Carner’s second boutique hotel in East Aurora. The company bought a previously transformed a 1920s-era bank into The Bank Hotel, a six-room inn and event space—a project that influenced the Twin Elms purchase.

“So, our goal with Twin Elms is to be almost Victorian English Garden-type themed for events in the hotel,” Welling said. “So, both will operate very similarly, but it's nice that we have two different vibes of historically themed and renovated, but two different kinds of a vintage feel.”

The $1 million renovation won’t begin until next spring, with an opening targeted for Summer 2027. An on-site health spa, Cardea Health Spa, will remain for at least another year.