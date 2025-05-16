© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG

Benderson receives tax breaks to stay in WNY instead of Florida

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
This rendering shows what Benderson Development’s new Amherst headquarters will look like when it is completed by mid-summer 2027.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
This rendering shows what Benderson Development’s new Amherst headquarters will look like when it is completed by mid-summer 2027.

In 2004, Buffalo company Benderson Development relocated its corporate headquarters from Delaware Avenue to Sarasota, Florida. This year, history could have repeated itself as Benderson considered shifting its regional and Delta-Sonic Car Wash headquarters to Florida as well. Now, the company is still moving out of Buffalo, but to Amherst.

The bottom line is the nearly $26 million Benderson is investing in its dual Amherst Development Park headquarters-anchored projects could have been made in Sarasota.

But company officials say interests in the region, and combined $1.45 million in sales and property tax breaks offset the savings they would have made in Florida. Four hundred jobs and several warehouse and offices spaces were at risk of moving south

Eric Recoon, Benderson senior vice president, explains why the tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency played a critical role in the two projects moving forward here.

“There certainly are challenges and costs. A project with this kind of cost is very unique. So, you have to look at all the options out there, and certainly the Sarasota option was a consideration,” Recoon said.

Instead, Benderson is developing a regional hub, or campus, all centered North Bailey Avenue, with the Amherst Development Park to the east and the Boulevard shopping complex to the west.

The two headquarters projects are being developed in tandem with a Dick’s World of Sports complex already under construction and the region’s first Costco outlet, that will begin construction by early summer.

“Some of those amenities that we talk about for employees have become more and more important over the over the last several years, and we've done internal polling about things that people want to see and what people want in their vicinity, and all of those were taken into consideration as a part of this planned move,” Recoon said.

The Amherst IDA directors are expected to officially sign off on the respective tax break packages by early June and construction on both projects will start this summer.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink