Partnership for the Public Good releases 'Buffalo in Transition' outline for mayoral race

Community think tank Partnership for the Public Good released one phase of their “Buffalo in Transition” series, which lists policy platforms they would like to see the next Buffalo mayoral administration adopt.

While their nonprofit status does not allow them to endorse candidates, Executive Director Andrea Ó Súilleabháin is hoping for more transparency for whoever the next mayor will be.

"For years, we've heard that the process of approaching city hall, even as a really established nonprofit that already has land, builds houses, maintains community gardens, it's a really difficult process," she said. "There's not a lot of transparency even around what lots are available for sale, how much should they cost."

Pastor George Nicholas, CEO for the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, said he wants to see candidates not just talk about issues from a campaign perspective, but make solutions-based commitments whether they win the race or not.

"But if you do not win, [commit] that you're going to help whoever does win bring these things to this community."

The policies mentioned centered around community safety, vacant property use, rental and tenant protections, and home ownership.

The PPG plans on unveiling the rest of their platform next week.