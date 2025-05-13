5/14 memorial site revealed

Plans for a memorial to honor the victims of 5/14 took another step, Tuesday, as the site for the structure was revealed.

The permanent memorial will be built at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street to honor the ten people killed in the May 14, 2022 racially motivated mass shooting.

It will be just blocks away from where the attack took place three years ago at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

The planned structure, titled "Seeing Us," will be comprised of 10 arching interconnected pillars inscribed with the names of the 10 victims of the attack.

A "support building" will also serve as a central hub for community activities, education and events.

"This memorial marks a profound and pivotal moment in our shared journey toward healing," said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in a press release.

"The people of the City of Buffalo, the 5/14 Memorial Commission, and the community are strong as we all take this critical step forward in honoring the victims and ensuring their legacy endures for generations to come.”

The 5/14 Memorial Commission identified 18 city and privately-owned lots required for the structure.

Three private property owners have agreed to donate or sell four parcels needed for the project, while the other 14 were city-owned lots, according to a city press release.

Starting Tuesday, the 5/14 Memorial Foundation – a nonprofit formed expressly for the stewardship of the memorial - is the official developer of the site and is responsible for overseeing the next phases of design, permitting, fundraising and construction.

The project is expected to cost around $15 million, with $5 million of that already pledged by the state and another $1 million by the City of Buffalo.

“As we approach three years since the horrific racially motivated attack on May 14th, today’s announcement isn’t just about transferring property — it’s about the next step creating a permanent and living space that reflects the strength of the East Side community and ensures that the lives we lost are never forgotten," said Buffalo's Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon in a statement.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for spring 2026 according to the city’s Office of Strategic Planning and Division of Real Estate.

The memorial was designed by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood. It was selected from 20 submissions following a months-long public engagement process that began in May 2023.