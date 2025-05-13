What is SNAP?

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. has expressed interest in prohibiting people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, from buying soda and other “junk food” with their benefits. Kennedy is pushing for support from states and the idea has once again thrusted SNAP into headlines and social media threads.

Louella Cole Bowens, Head Social Welfare Examiner from Erie County Social Services, provides a little more insight into what exactly the program is.

“So, SNAP is an income-based program that helps low income, working people, senior citizens, the disabled, and others, put healthy food on their table. You don't have to work to receive benefits.”

Despite claims that people benefiting from SNAP are buying junk food in mass, Bowens says in Erie County, they have program in which the recipient’s dollars are matched for every dollar spent on healthy food.

“Well, I do have to say that here in Erie County, we have a program that we're currently partnered with build and fork network, where SNAP recipients are able to buy fruits and vegetables, and it allows for their dollar to be doubled, and this is on a daily basis. So, if they spend $20 on fruits and vegetables, they are reimbursed $20 that they can then use for additional fruit and vegetables. So, it's a double up program.”

“And I would just like to add to that, that this program is very important, as Dan mentioned, to our senior citizens, it is very important to our working families. It allows for them to provide nutrition to their children and their households, and it's very vital, and it's very important that people do not engage and view social media as a resource of information.”

To see if you’re eligible for SNAP benefits you can apply for the program online, by paper, or fax. For Buffalo Toronto Public Media, I’m Jamal Harris Jr.