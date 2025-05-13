Mark Poloncarz provides update on Farm to Families program

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz along with other county officials were joined at Candyland Daycare to give an update on the “Farm to Families” program, which started in December of 2024. The program is designed to provide families with young children fresh and healthy food.

"Farm to Families Program is a perfect example of one of the solutions that they've (Food Policy Council) come up, which is actually providing through a grant and other and other sources, food that is made locally, is produced locally and farms in Erie County in Western New York, to individuals in our community. In total, there's actually 400 families that are participating in this," said Poloncarz.

Samantha Menz, director for Candyland Daycare says she has 58 families currently enrolled in the program

"We have actually about 58 families enrolled in this program, and it's amazing. It's a great partnership with Erie County. I have families thanking me up and down for getting involved in this program. It's really helping out a lot of families."

There is currently a waiting list for additional daycares to join the program as it is at capacity, with 23 daycares from across Erie County participating.