© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever

Hochul announces small business fund for Buffalo's East Side

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 9, 2025 at 6:25 PM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo's East Side on May 9, 2025 to announce a small business fund for the community. It comes near the third anniversary of the 5/14 Tops mass shooting which killed 10 Black residents in a racist attack at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket.
Mike Groll
/
Office of the Governor
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo's East Side on May 9, 2025 to announce a small business fund for the community. It comes near the third anniversary of the 5/14 Tops mass shooting which killed 10 Black residents in a racist attack at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket.

In the buildup to the third anniversary of the 5/14 Tops mass shooting, Governor Kathy Hochul has introduced a new program aimed at offering financial support for small businesses along Buffalo’s East Side.

Hochul allocated $10 million, which comes on top of more than $60 million she has already used to target small business on Buffalo’s East Side, especially along the Jefferson Avenue corridor.

"I knew we needed more investments. I needed to show not just words, but in deeds," said Hochul. "And we've worked hard to build something, and I'm grateful for all the East Buffalo property owners and the community based real estate trainees and nonprofit leaders and community partners and elected leaders, Everybody pulled together to revitalize East Buffalo one building at a time."

Depending on the project, allocations could run between $100,000 and, perhaps, as much as $2 million for specialized developments.

Hochul said the intent is to help small businesses with everything from building repairs to operational costs.

To East Side small business operators like Larry Stitts, owner of the Golden Cup coffee shop on Jefferson Avenue, the state funds is a key financial tool.

"For the first time, there's a real sense that the East Side of Buffalo is turning around. Financial opportunities are being made available to entrepreneurs, like we have been patiently waiting for that time to come," said Stitts. "It has truly been a golden opportunity for my wife and I, and I look forward to spreading the word about the $10 million East Side building fund and continuing East Side revitalization."
 
Hochul said she hopes to get the funds out on the street by the end of this month.

Applications and further information can be found at Empire State Development website.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
See stories by Jim Fink