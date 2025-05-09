Hochul announces small business fund for Buffalo's East Side

In the buildup to the third anniversary of the 5/14 Tops mass shooting, Governor Kathy Hochul has introduced a new program aimed at offering financial support for small businesses along Buffalo’s East Side.

Hochul allocated $10 million, which comes on top of more than $60 million she has already used to target small business on Buffalo’s East Side, especially along the Jefferson Avenue corridor.

"I knew we needed more investments. I needed to show not just words, but in deeds," said Hochul. "And we've worked hard to build something, and I'm grateful for all the East Buffalo property owners and the community based real estate trainees and nonprofit leaders and community partners and elected leaders, Everybody pulled together to revitalize East Buffalo one building at a time."

Depending on the project, allocations could run between $100,000 and, perhaps, as much as $2 million for specialized developments.

Hochul said the intent is to help small businesses with everything from building repairs to operational costs.

To East Side small business operators like Larry Stitts, owner of the Golden Cup coffee shop on Jefferson Avenue, the state funds is a key financial tool.

"For the first time, there's a real sense that the East Side of Buffalo is turning around. Financial opportunities are being made available to entrepreneurs, like we have been patiently waiting for that time to come," said Stitts. "It has truly been a golden opportunity for my wife and I, and I look forward to spreading the word about the $10 million East Side building fund and continuing East Side revitalization."



Hochul said she hopes to get the funds out on the street by the end of this month.

Applications and further information can be found at Empire State Development website.