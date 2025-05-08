© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Pope Leo XIV: Buffalo clergy react to first U.S. born pope

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 8, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

In talking with Father Bill Quinlivan, pastor of the Catholic Family of Churches in South Buffalo, it was quite clear that he and his fellow, local religious leaders were shocked that Prevost was elected by the College of Cardinals.

“Our country is so young compared to a lot of the European, African, and other places. So, everybody kept saying it'll never be an American, and you know what? You don't tell God never,” Quinlivan said.

Shock and joy aside, Pope Leo XIV’s election may create an opportunity for more Catholics to return to the church on a regular basis, following years of disenchantment because of such issues as sex abuse scandals and the closing of neighborhood parishes and schools. Father Quinlivan believes this may spark a renewed interest in the church.

“I always expected that, if it happened, it would be a great surprise, so I did not really expect, nor did I need to have the pope be from my country,” Quinlivan said. “I just wanted it to be someone who's holy and someone who leads us and someone who encourages us. Honestly, the bottom line doesn't to me. It doesn't matter what country he's from; what matters is the quality of the person he is and the way that he allows the Lord to work through him for the good of the church.”

At 69 years of age, it is very likely that Pope Leo XIV will be the last Pope elected from the Baby Boomer generation, as well as being the first North American-born Pope. Pope Leo XIV was named a Cardinal just two years ago by Francis and had quickly risen in stature among the College of Cardinals.

Taken together, Father Quinlivan thinks this is the beginning of a new era for the Catholic church.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
