Why Crystal Peoples-Stokes supports the hotel bed tax

To Crystal Peoples-Stokes, the issue is less about the bed tax and more about keeping the average property tax bill down in Buffalo for both residents and businesses.

That was her guiding principle in her staunch support for the 3% bed tax proposal, which is one of several plans Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon has pushed to help reduce the city’s $70 million budget gap.

Without the bed tax and approval to sell the city-owned parking ramps and create a Buffalo parking authority, Scanlon has warned property taxes could jump from 8% to anywhere from 25% to 30%.

That increase does not sit well with Peoples-Stokes.

“There are financial problems in the city of Buffalo no question. I do recall the several years when taxes could have been raised that they weren't, and honestly, that is a part of what creates the problem. But at this point, I do not want my constituents, or any constituents in the city of Buffalo to see a 20% or 25% increase in their property taxes,” Peoples-Stokes said.

The Assemblywoman says the fact that both Scanlon and members of the Common Council support the proposed bed tax carried a lot of weight.

“The property tax only needs to be about 8% as opposed to 20% and so I kind of think that 8% is a little more tolerable for constituents than 20% is,” Peoples-Stokes said. “So, I've always been supportive of it. They're the duly elected people in the city of Buffalo to make that call.”

Critics of the bed tax - and there are many - are concerned it will not only give Buffalo one of the highest hotel tax rates in the country but may also hurt the city in trying to bring in conventions, meetings, and tour groups.

Business groups like the Buffalo Niagara Partnership have opposed the bed tax proposal. Visit Buffalo Niagara, in the past, has voiced its concerns and opposition to the bed tax plan, but won’t release an official statement until a formal vote in Albany takes place.

“They made these decisions. They're okay with it. I'm okay with it,” Peoples-Stokes said.

For now, the controversy continues and remains a major talking point in this year’s mayoral election race.